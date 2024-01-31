ER Doctor/ Medical Doctor (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Medicine from an accredited institution.

Current Practising Certificate.

At least 3 years post qualification experience.

Previous experience in the private sector an added advantage.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator