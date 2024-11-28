ESG Assistant (Kamativi)
Job Description
KIC is looking for an ESG Assistant to support the sustainability initiatives at the mine. We prioritize environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and good corporate governance.
Job Summary:
We require a highly motivated ESG Assistant with excellent Chinese language skills to assist in implementing our ESG strategy. The successful candidate will facilitate communication between Chinese stakeholders and our local teams.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Translate Chinese documents, reports, and correspondence related to ESG.
- Assist the head of the ESG department in administrative, financial and logistical matters
- Assist in stakeholder engagement with Chinese partners and local communities.
- Support ESG data collection and reporting for Zimbabwean operations.
- Collaborate with internal teams to integrate ESG considerations into mining operations.
- Monitor and report on emerging ESG trends and regulatory requirements in Zimbabwe.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Environmental Science, Business, or related field.
- Fluent in Chinese with excellent reading, writing, and translation skills.
- 1-2 years of experience in ESG, sustainability, or mining industry.
- Strong research and analytical skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Suite.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to hold confidential information.
- Ability to adapt in a mining environment.
Other
Interested candidates forward their resumes in a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativi.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
How to Apply
Kamativi Mining Company
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.