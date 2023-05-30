Ethics And Compliance Administrative Officer: Research And Innovation

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Scheduling closing dates for submissions and meetings dates.

Receiving and checking for completeness and compliance of protocols submitted for review and collating the protocols for reviewers.

Drawing up monthly schedules of protocols to be allocated to reviewers before meeting date.

Sending out notifications of meetings to committee members two weeks before meeting for indication of their availability.

Preparing and distributing meeting agenda.

Receiving reviewers’ comments from absent members before meeting date to present at the meeting;

Taking minutes and recording.

Assisting with catering requirements for meetings.

Presenting minutes to Chair for approval of decisions taken at the meeting.

Notifying applicants of their application status after Committee’s decision via email and telephone.

Distributing minutes to Committee members.

Receiving requested amendments from applicants for Chair to review.

Generating approval certificates to applicants after Chair has authorized acceptance of responses.

Receiving copy of signed clearance certificate from applicants for archival purposes.

Attending to queries telephonically and walk-ins.

Assisting applicants with preparation of information for their proposals.

Assisting PI’s, students and supervisors with sundry queries.

Performing any other duties assigned by the chair or Executive Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a relevant first degree in Law, Finance, Business Management or related field from an accredited institute.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years administrative or related work experience.

In addition, applicants must be articulate, professional and able to communicate in a clear, positive manner and proficiency in ICT is required.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=112. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023