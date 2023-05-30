Ethics And Compliance Administrative Officer: Research And Innovation

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Scheduling closing dates for submissions and meetings dates.
- Receiving and checking for completeness and compliance of protocols submitted for review and collating the protocols for reviewers.
- Drawing up monthly schedules of protocols to be allocated to reviewers before meeting date.
- Sending out notifications of meetings to committee members two weeks before meeting for indication of their availability.
- Preparing and distributing meeting agenda.
- Receiving reviewers’ comments from absent members before meeting date to present at the meeting;
- Taking minutes and recording.
- Assisting with catering requirements for meetings.
- Presenting minutes to Chair for approval of decisions taken at the meeting.
- Notifying applicants of their application status after Committee’s decision via email and telephone.
- Distributing minutes to Committee members.
- Receiving requested amendments from applicants for Chair to review.
- Generating approval certificates to applicants after Chair has authorized acceptance of responses.
- Receiving copy of signed clearance certificate from applicants for archival purposes.
- Attending to queries telephonically and walk-ins.
- Assisting applicants with preparation of information for their proposals.
- Assisting PI’s, students and supervisors with sundry queries.
- Performing any other duties assigned by the chair or Executive Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a relevant first degree in Law, Finance, Business Management or related field from an accredited institute.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years administrative or related work experience.
- In addition, applicants must be articulate, professional and able to communicate in a clear, positive manner and proficiency in ICT is required.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=112. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023