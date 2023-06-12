Pindula|
Green Fuel

Evaporator Operator (Chiredzi)

Green Fuel
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

To support the Distillery Operations as per specified duties and responsibilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensures smooth Evaporator startup and shutdown.
  • Ensures clean condensate management.
  • Monitor juice/ mash quality in terms of temperature and brix .
  • Imbibition controls and consistent supply.
  • Records and reports performance Evaporator to the Distillery Superintendent regularly.
  • Monitors and ensures efficient running of all equipment on the section (pumps, meters, vessels).
  • Works in coordination with Distillation & Fermentation Operators and monitors operating status in areas of the factory that affects production.
  • Responsible for High pressure cleaning of the evaporator and juice heaters.
  • Responsible for the cleaning of the Distillery and any other areas assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have a relevant diploma in process control/ operation or equivalent.
  • Have 2 years experience in process operation.
  • Should be able to work as a team member, willing to take instructions and convey these to his subordinate.
  • Should be able to lead and motivate people.

Other

How to Apply

If intersted please send applications to both emails: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw & takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

