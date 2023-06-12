Evaporator Operator (Chiredzi)

Job Description

To support the Distillery Operations as per specified duties and responsibilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures smooth Evaporator startup and shutdown.

Ensures clean condensate management.

Monitor juice/ mash quality in terms of temperature and brix .

Imbibition controls and consistent supply.

Records and reports performance Evaporator to the Distillery Superintendent regularly.

Monitors and ensures efficient running of all equipment on the section (pumps, meters, vessels).

Works in coordination with Distillation & Fermentation Operators and monitors operating status in areas of the factory that affects production.

Responsible for High pressure cleaning of the evaporator and juice heaters.

Responsible for the cleaning of the Distillery and any other areas assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a relevant diploma in process control/ operation or equivalent.

Have 2 years experience in process operation.

Should be able to work as a team member, willing to take instructions and convey these to his subordinate.

Should be able to lead and motivate people.

Other

How to Apply

If intersted please send applications to both emails: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw & takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023