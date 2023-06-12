Evaporator Operator (Chiredzi)

Job Description
To support the Distillery Operations as per specified duties and responsibilities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures smooth Evaporator startup and shutdown.
- Ensures clean condensate management.
- Monitor juice/ mash quality in terms of temperature and brix .
- Imbibition controls and consistent supply.
- Records and reports performance Evaporator to the Distillery Superintendent regularly.
- Monitors and ensures efficient running of all equipment on the section (pumps, meters, vessels).
- Works in coordination with Distillation & Fermentation Operators and monitors operating status in areas of the factory that affects production.
- Responsible for High pressure cleaning of the evaporator and juice heaters.
- Responsible for the cleaning of the Distillery and any other areas assigned by management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have a relevant diploma in process control/ operation or equivalent.
- Have 2 years experience in process operation.
- Should be able to work as a team member, willing to take instructions and convey these to his subordinate.
- Should be able to lead and motivate people.
Other
How to Apply
If intersted please send applications to both emails: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw & takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 16 June 2023