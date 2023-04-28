Event Manager

Job Description
Event management professional responsible for end-to-end delivery of curated event experiences (in-person and virtual) to YPO members that provide transformative opportunities for global leaders to learn, explore and connect. A sophisticated advocate who engages with internal departments, external vendors, speakers, and key client contacts to achieve program excellence through successful event execution that meets the YPO Global Events strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Partners with key stakeholders on event innovation, end-to-end event planning and successful event execution aligned to event management best practices.
- Leads stakeholders, champions, committee(s) and contractors to develop, design, budget, market, manage and evaluate assigned events.
- Collaborates with event champion to develop clear objectives for program / content design, ensuring attendee take-home value and high post-event evaluation score.
- Attends planning meetings/site visits as needed and travel for full onsite event support and execution.
- Ensures adherence to YPO processes and procedures throughout the development and delivery of all programs.
- Develops, analyze and manages event budgets to meet YPO requirements with no overspend.
- Ensures that the highest level of security, medical access and emergency contingency plans are developed and in force for the event, to mitigate risks.
- Creates a Master Operating Schedule (MOS) and ensures contractors’ adherence for successful delivery of the event within budget and timeline.
- Ensures appropriate contracts and agreements are fully negotiated, executed and committed to provide required services in compliance with YPO policy.
- In conjunction with Event Marketing lead, develop and implement a plan to market, register and communicate with event attendees before, during and after the event.
- Collaborates with hotel/venue management on all services to be provided, including contract negotiations, audio-visual and catering needs, accommodations, shipping of event materials etc.
- Travels to events, acts as point-person for all delivery of event components and manages comprehensive on-site execution, including staff management as needed.
- Manages the collection of post-event evaluations, archive event documentation and media, and participates in post-event analysis debrief and learnings.
- Coordinates and acts as technical producer for virtual events and programming through Cvent, Zoom and other virtual event platforms.
- Close-out program and program financials within 45 days of program completion as per specifications listed on payment schedule page.
Skills:
- Strong event planning, project management, and execution skills required.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a multi-cultural organization with a distinct global mindset.
- Excellent interpersonal skills, including strong diplomacy skills with the ability to build meaningful relationships across all relationship levels.
- Exceptional organizational and time management skills including effective multi-tasking and the ability to prioritize and self-manage.
- Ability to implement virtual events and provide creative digital solutions to member champions.
- Strong budgeting skills to develop, track, analyze and manage event program budgets while mitigating risk.
- Analytical thinker with ability to influence and guide processes with appropriate approach and execution.
- Proactive, resourceful, and able to work independently with initiative and common sense to identify problems and provide solutions to achieve desired outcomes.
- Strong stakeholder partnering, negotiating, and influencing skills with the ability to adjust communication style appropriately to the audience.
- High level of professionalism and integrity with presence and stature to easily interact with high-profile corporate leaders.
- Excellent written and spoken English language ability with strong presentation skills
- Detail-oriented self-starter with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Technological savant who is comfortable working primarily in a digital/virtual environment.
- Ability to navigate multiple event management platforms and/or software, including registration and budgeting tools.
- Sensitivity to a multi-cultural environment.
- Good balance of personal initiative and team player.
- Proven ability to influence senior leadership.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- Preferred certification(s):
- Cvent certification.
- Virtual Event certification (e.g. Digital Event Strategist).
- Event management system.
- CMM (Certificate in Meeting Management).
- CMP (Certified Meeting Professional).
- PMP (Project Management Professional).
- Minimum of 5+ years of experience in event design or management, preferably in an association environment working with C-suite executives.
- At least 2+ years of virtual event experience.
- Experience leading teams on complex in-person and virtual events.
- Proven experience in stewarding and executing multiple tasks as part of larger projects.
- Financial experience in budgeting, forecasting, reconciling required.
- Proficiency and experience the use of Microsoft Office programs including Outlook, Excel and Powerpoint required.
- Cvent, Salesforce, CrowdCompass experience preferred.
- Membership or association experience preferred.
- Experience with luxury or incentive event experience preferred.
- Ability to work flexible and/or extended hours as needed to accommodate members and team members in multiple time zones.
- Ability to work for extended hours at a computer screen.
- Willingness and ability to travel, domestically and internationally, without restrictions, approximately 30 - 40% per year.
Other
How to Apply
