Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in a leading diversified conglomerate for the position of Events Coordinator. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance aimed at achieving set revenue and profitability targets. The successful candidate coordinates organize and oversee the pre-planning, operation, and logistics of events such as weddings, conferences, conventions, meetings, seminars, and social events. Furthermore, the incumbent responsibility is to coordinate and manage all aspects of events, ensuring they execute the production of high-quality events from conception through to completion; whilst always guaranteeing that the client’s brief and expectations are met.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement an effective sales and marketing strategy to drive revenue and increase traffic to the venue.

Accountable for revenue generation of the allocated revenue target and ensuring the business is self-sustaining.

Take the lead role in promoting all the venue’s facilities and services including trading activities with responsibility for private hire, including weddings and conferences, and managing and undertaking the associated booking and administrative tasks.

Manage all bookings for events and liaise with the clients to determine event requirements.

Coordinate suppliers and vendors, handle client queries, and troubleshoot on the day of the event to ensure that all runs smoothly and to budget.

Ensure that all planning activities and checks are completed within the approved periods in an efficient, organized, and professional manner.

Accountable for addressing all customer complaints that relate to the venue, embracing the philosophy that strategic competitive advantage lies in our ability to attract and retain customers through exceptional service delivery.

Take a proactive approach to managing standards and venue presentation.

Establish and maintain excellent relationships with vendors, suppliers, and essential stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Marketing/Business Management/Tourism & Hospitality.

At least 4 years of experience as an Events Manager/Coordinator.

Experience in managing and delivering unique high-end events is a pre-requisite.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw, with the title Events Coordinator in the subject line.

Deadline: 12 May 2023