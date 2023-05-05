Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in a leading diversified conglomerate for the position of Events & Marketing Assistant. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance through driving revenue, increasing the venue visibility, and promoting the venue. The job involves developing and implementing an effective sale and marketing strategy to achieve these goals while building strong relationships with clients, and suppliers. The incumbent will also be responsible for creating and executing promotional campaigns, events, and special offers to attract customers and generate business to satisfy stakeholders’ needs and expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement an effective sales and marketing strategy to drive revenue and increase traffic to the venue.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, suppliers, and stakeholders, and identify new business opportunities.

Manage the venue's social media presence and develop engaging content to increase brand awareness and customer engagement.

Create and execute promotional campaigns, events, and special offers to attract customers and generate business.

Analyse market trends and customer feedback to improve the venue's performance and customer experience.

Liaise with the venue's operations team to ensure that events and functions run smoothly and meet customer expectations.

Represent the venue at industry events, conferences, and trade shows to promote the brand and generate new business leads.

Assist the Events Manager in planning, coordinating, and running all events that are done at the venue.

Perform any other related duties as assigned by the Events Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree and or Diploma in Sales and Marketing, Hospitality, Tourism from a reputable training institution.

2 years experience in an Events & Marketing role.

Good presentation skills are a prerequisite.

Skills in digital marketing & social media management.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw with the title Events & Marketing Assistant in the subject line.

Deadline: 15 May 2023