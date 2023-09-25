Events Supervisor
Zimbabwe Newspapers Ltd (Zimpapers)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioneed post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drawing up Events Calendars for 4 radio stations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Sales and Marketing.
- Co-ordinate the Events.
- Oversee the execution of all Events.
- 2 years of experience in Broadcasting/ Media Sales.
- Proven record of managing Events.
- Compile relevant reports.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.
- Age +25.
Other
How to Apply
Email your detailed CV to: vacancies@radiodivision.co.zw
Deadline: 12 September 2023
Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, operating as Zimpapers, is a state-controlled Zimbabwean mass media company. Originally a newspaper Publishing company, in the 2010s it expanded its operations to include commercial printing, radio and television. It is the oldest newspaper publisher and commercial printer in Zimbabwe, as well as being easily the largest publisher of newspapers, having dominated the industry since 1891.
