Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Kamativi Mining Company

Excavator Operators x10 (Hwange)

Kamativi Mining Company
May. 22, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are currently seeking an experienced Excavator Operators to join our team. The successful candidates will be responsible for operating Excavators to move and grade earth, rock, gravel or other materials on site.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Excavation and loading of ore and muck.
  • Use the equipment to move earth, rock, gravel or other materials as necessary.
  • Perform routine maintenance and safety checks on machinery.
  • Follow safety protocols and procedures at all times.
  • Work collaboratively with other team members and contractors.
  • Basic data filling.
  • Assist in the completion of some auxiliary processes on the construction site.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience operating heavy machinery.
  • Valid operator's license/certification.
  • Medical report.
  • Knowledge of machinery maintenance and safety protocols.
  • Strong work ethic, reliability and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please send your CVs to: kamativijobs@gmail.com, and add job title on the email subject line.

Deadline: 22 May 20223

Kamativi Mining Company

The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.

Related Jobs

Kamativi Mining Company
Kamativi Mining Company

Dumptruck Drivers (Hwange)

Deadline:
Kamativi Mining Company
Kamativi Mining Company

Forklift Operators (Hwange)

Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Driver (Matabeleland South Province)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x9 Drivers (Grade: P11)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

Chauffer Grade: P10 (Harare)

Deadline:
DHL
DHL

Courier

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Logistics Officer

Deadline:
FHI 360
FHI 360

Administrative and Logistics Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
FHI 360
FHI 360

Driver/ Administrative Assistant

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

Drivers x9 (Grade: P11)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More