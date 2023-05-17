Excavator Operators x10 (Hwange)

Job Description

We are currently seeking an experienced Excavator Operators to join our team. The successful candidates will be responsible for operating Excavators to move and grade earth, rock, gravel or other materials on site.

Duties and Responsibilities

Excavation and loading of ore and muck.

Use the equipment to move earth, rock, gravel or other materials as necessary.

Perform routine maintenance and safety checks on machinery.

Follow safety protocols and procedures at all times.

Work collaboratively with other team members and contractors.

Basic data filling.

Assist in the completion of some auxiliary processes on the construction site.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 2 years of experience operating heavy machinery.

Valid operator's license/certification.

Medical report.

Knowledge of machinery maintenance and safety protocols.

Strong work ethic, reliability and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in this position, please send your CVs to: kamativijobs@gmail.com, and add job title on the email subject line.

Deadline: 22 May 20223