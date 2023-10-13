Executive Assistant Grade: 8 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the position of Executive Assistant.
The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide secretarial service to the CEO and Board and all correspondence, circulars and reports including those emanating from main Board, Board Sub - Committees and other meetings to ensure accurate, timeous production of documents and effective communication.
- Handles confidential documents to ensure that they are stored safely and to ensure that relevant personnel only has access to them.
- Handles confidential documents for safe keeping for future reference and use by relevant personnel.
- Dispatches confidential mail to staff to ensure communication between the CEO's office and relevant personnel.
- Coordinates Special Board and subcommittee meetings to ensure that all meetings are conducted at the agreed time in a smooth way without any disruptions.
- The incumbent will also collate and dispatch Board packs.
- Liaises with Office Orderly on cleanliness of the Boardroom / meeting rooms to ensure that they
- Organizes Conferences, Press Functions, Seminars and workshops to facilitate success of such gatherings.
- Any other duties as assigned by the CEO and the TIMB Board.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 0 level passes including English and Mathematics at Grade C or better.
- A Diploma in Secretarial Studies/Office Administration/Office Management.
- A Diploma in Executive Secretarial is an added advantage.
- At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Must have good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Reporting skills.
- Must be good with figures.
- Must understand MS Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT"
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.