Executive Assistant Grade: 8 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the position of Executive Assistant.

The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide secretarial service to the CEO and Board and all correspondence, circulars and reports including those emanating from main Board, Board Sub - Committees and other meetings to ensure accurate, timeous production of documents and effective communication.

Handles confidential documents to ensure that they are stored safely and to ensure that relevant personnel only has access to them.

Handles confidential documents for safe keeping for future reference and use by relevant personnel.

Dispatches confidential mail to staff to ensure communication between the CEO's office and relevant personnel.

Coordinates Special Board and subcommittee meetings to ensure that all meetings are conducted at the agreed time in a smooth way without any disruptions.

The incumbent will also collate and dispatch Board packs.

Liaises with Office Orderly on cleanliness of the Boardroom / meeting rooms to ensure that they

Organizes Conferences, Press Functions, Seminars and workshops to facilitate success of such gatherings.

Any other duties as assigned by the CEO and the TIMB Board.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 0 level passes including English and Mathematics at Grade C or better.

A Diploma in Secretarial Studies/Office Administration/Office Management.

A Diploma in Executive Secretarial is an added advantage.

At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.

Other Requirements/ Competences: