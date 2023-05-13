Executive Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

This role will be working in a high profile, confidential environment to facilitate the effective running of CeSHHAR by aiding the Executive Director and Deputy Executive Directors (DEDs) to meet the values and objectives of CeSHHAR’ s mission and strategic plan and their funders’ requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will be performing the following responsibilities: -

Act as an interface between the Executive Director and DEDs and their external collaborators/colleagues.

Ensure that all internal and external collaborators/colleagues/clients are treated with professionalism, with enquiries and requests being handled in a timely and efficient manner.

Maintain updated database of profiles of funding agencies, high-level partners, and donors, with their detailed contacts including email and telephone list respectively.

Provision of administrative, organisational, and logistical services to the Executive Director and Deputy Executive Directors.

Manage and maintain complex diaries and email accounts (where required)

Where required, pre-screen documents that require Executive Director or DED approval for compliance with organizational policies before forwarding them to the appropriate director for approval.

Schedule on behalf of Executive Director and DEDs, face-to-face, videoconference and teleconference meetings, ensuring that these are set up in a timely, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Arrange and coordinate travel itineraries, accommodation and subsistence allowances for the Executive Director and DEDs in line with CeSHHAR travel policies and procedures. Facilitate documentation of travel acquittals for the above senior managers.

Plan and organize CeSHHAR hospitality events such as working lunches, social events, in coordination with relevant departments.

Assist with website management/online profile maintenance and social media presence.

Keep updated the already established archive of key documents, communication, and presentations to ensure institutional memory within the Executive office.

Manage and monitor all purchases for the Executive Office. Process all purchase requisitions and follow up with procurement to ensure timely delivery.

Act as Secretary to the Executive and Senior Management Team

Coordinate internal staff meetings by making monthly/weekly schedules as necessary, sending out notices/invitations and follow up to ensure participation of the relevant staff, ensure minutes of meetings are produced in a timely manner and filed/distributed as appropriate.

Organize board meetings, create the agenda, arrange papers to be collated and circulated in a timely manner, and write minutes.

Facilitate the action of matters arising from meetings.

Prepare and distribute complex and highly confidential committee or meeting paperwork.

Organize the planning, co-ordination and completion of specific events and VIP visits.

Organize travel, logistical and programme arrangements for visiting academics/collaborators or high-profile visitors as well as processing of visas and work permits.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Administration or Executive Secretarial or equivalent.

Exceptional knowledge of English grammar and punctuation.

At least 5 years relevant experience of working as an executive assistant or personal secretary.

Demonstrable experience of working in a confidential environment and experience of preparing agendas, drafting of reports, and taking minutes.

Sound working knowledge of diary management and demonstrable experience of developing office systems - supporting the development/improvement of systems within the organization.

Confident communicator with the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

Excellent IT skills including the use of databases, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link To Complete the Application Form: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=sDQ_pZ2QfUac_GGXQMo-HUUuLkJQtR9JjdmDECZJzXFURUwwUEpXSDJCNlFGS05JWk9WNkJJM1g4OS4u, then submit your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

NB: CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply. The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 24 May 2023