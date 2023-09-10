Executive Assistant (Harare)
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Job Description
Mother Touch, an elite Group of Private Schools is looking for a seasoned, qualified, mature and diligent Executive Assistant who understand the importance of concise communication.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The post requires a proactive problem solver with exceptional communication skills.
- The ideal candidate shall be responsible for the CEO’s schedule, including mails, client management, travel logistics and others.
- The incumbent shall also be responsible for providing administrative and office support such as typing, maintenance of filing system, contacts database, document creation, undertaking reception and other related duties
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a relevant Diploma.
- Appropriate degree, added advantage.
- At least 5 years’ experience working with senior executive management an added advantage.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong time management skills and ability to organise and multitask.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office and an aptitude for learning new software and systems.
- Flexible team player, with ability to adapt to changes.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality of information related to the company and its employees.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by an application letter addressed to the CEO and a CV with traceable references should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com
Deadline: 11 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Browse Jobs
Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.
Related Jobs
Maranatha Christian Schools
English Language and Literature Teacher (Harare)
Deadline:
Maranatha Christian Schools
Physics and Maths Teacher (Harare)
Deadline: