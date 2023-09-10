Executive Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Mother Touch, an elite Group of Private Schools is looking for a seasoned, qualified, mature and diligent Executive Assistant who understand the importance of concise communication.

Duties and Responsibilities

The post requires a proactive problem solver with exceptional communication skills.

The ideal candidate shall be responsible for the CEO’s schedule, including mails, client management, travel logistics and others.

The incumbent shall also be responsible for providing administrative and office support such as typing, maintenance of filing system, contacts database, document creation, undertaking reception and other related duties

Qualifications and Experience

At least a relevant Diploma.

Appropriate degree, added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience working with senior executive management an added advantage.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong time management skills and ability to organise and multitask.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and an aptitude for learning new software and systems.

Flexible team player, with ability to adapt to changes.

Ability to maintain confidentiality of information related to the company and its employees.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by an application letter addressed to the CEO and a CV with traceable references should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 September 2023