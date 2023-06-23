Executive Assistant to CEO (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide sophisticated calendar management for CEO.

Complete a broad variety of administrative tasks that facilitate the CEO’s ability to effectively lead the organization.

Serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the CEO.

Work closely with the CEO to keep them well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately.

Coordinate all executive team meetings, retreats and assist with staff meetings and events as needed.

Provide gatekeeper and gateway role, providing a bridge for smooth communication between the CEO and staff.

Work with the executive team to coordinate the CEO’s outreach activities.

Manage all aspects of the organization’s office services.

Replenish office materials such as snacks, printer supplies, paper, etc.

Provide hospitality to all guests and help create a welcoming environment.

Answer main phone line and respond to inquiries.

Manage petty cash reimbursements and reconciliation.

Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree or relevant qualification in administration field.

Vast experience of administration work.

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Extremely detail oriented to ensure accuracy and quality across all tasks.

Must be able to complete tasks thoroughly and accurately.

Ability to read and interpret various documents.

Ability to speak effectively among executives, clients, customers, and employees.

Ability to resolve complex administrative problems independently and perform tasks that are diverse and advanced.

Ability to solve problems and follow through on a variety of tasks.

Demonstrate highest level of ethics and ability to maintain confidentiality at all times with all situations and documentation.

Demonstrate strong knowledge and extensive use of Microsoft Office.

Valid driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info@marcandice.co.zw

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.

