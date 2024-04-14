Executive Assistant to Chief Audit Executive (Harare)

Location: Preferably UK or any Central timezone (e.g. Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya or similar) where World Vision is registered to operate.

This position has two major purposes:

Partner with the Chief Audit Executive (CAE) in the effective and efficient leadership of Global Internal Audit, contributing to smooth running of the department and in providing professional, value adding services to our stakeholders.

Provide professional, highly proactive support to the Chief Audit Executive (CAE) in all aspects of her responsibilities, ensuring Board Committee (Audit and Risk) and internal meetings are well organized, her diary and Global Assurance & Advisory (GAA) team's is managed efficiently, all travel arrangements are well organized and proactively managing email and other communications.

At times you will be asked to provide some support to other members of the leadership team and there will be opportunities to initiate and be involved in internal projects that contribute to the GAA’s strategic priorities.

The other part of the position is to assist GAA management with admin support in budgeting, basic finance and tracking of expenses plicants Only.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in and/or lead any special projects or initiatives within GIA as agreed with and delegated by the CAE and within skillset and experience

Run the Chief Audit Executive’s (CAE) office administratively in a highly professional, efficient and effective manner, including but not limited to:

Manage and serve as point of contact for the CAE’s office with ensuring that Audit leads by example in matters of Governance, Risk Management, Controls, Compliance, integrity and efficiency.

Handling all matters in a confidential, proactive and professional manner upholding the credibility and service ethos of the Internal Audit function.

Responding directly on behalf of the CAE in all areas that impact her office.

Effectively communicate with the CAE’s direct reports as required for regular interaction and build relationships, ensuring the CAE is quickly apprised of any developments, exceptions and risks.

Be alert to organizational developments and requirements, communicating these to the CAE as soon as possible.

Proactively manage CAE’s scheduling and calendar (using Microsoft Outlook, and setting up MS Teams and Zoom meetings) taking into consideration global time zones.

Monitor the CAE’s inbox, actioning items where possible, forwarding to appropriate GIA leadership or escalating to the CAE.

Proactively complete expense reports for Chief Audit Executive, reconciling corporate card charges monthly.

Set up and execute on the GAA annual calendar, taking it into consideration for planning and diary management.

Logistical arrangements for quarterly Audit and Risk Board Committee meetings, and support in preparing all Board Committee documentation, minutes etc.

Proactively planning and arranging GAA leadership meetings including travel where required.

Drafting of minutes, reports, Powerpoint presentations on content provided by CAE and GAA leadership.

Provide logistical support for domestic and international meetings/events teaming with other support staff as appropriate and/or assigned.

Reviews CAE’s Direct Reports expense reports for her approval.

Process team documentation for staff contract renewals and related admin.

Provide some administration support for the Global Director GC Audit and Operations and Director of Global Investigations.

Any other reasonable duties at the request of the CAE .

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3-5 years’ experience working in a fast paced, high performing executive assistant role or similar.

Experience working collaboratively within a team

Strong customer service skills; excellence in working with staff from diverse personal styles, cultures, and geographic locations.

Highly proactive, resilient, and a multi-tasker who stays flexible in a fast-paced work environment and displays grace under pressure.

Able to work with minimal supervision and use independent judgment and discretion.

Able to work virtually and independently with limited direction for much of the working week.

Diploma in office management or similar field. Bachelor’s degree would be an advantage not a requirement if experience compensates for lack of formal training.

Preferred Knowledge and Qualifications

Highly proactive, organized with good problem solving and multitasking skills

Personal drive to work quickly, efficiently and accurately and to help embed a culture of continuous improvement.

Track record in engaging with senior executives and board members in a professional manner that will help enhance the reputation of GAA.

Proficient with Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Powerpoint, Excel), MS Outlook.

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Personal maturity and the commitment to tackle interpersonal dynamics with openness, respect and sensitivity thus contributing to a healthy working environment of mutual trust.

Ability to gather and present information, under the guidance of the Global Director of GAA Operations to support strategic business decisions – and be highly alert to developments, analyzing them for the impact on GAA and its operations.

Some exposure to administration of budget and basic finance (GL, budget reports, etc)

Ability to use MS Powerpoint and other tools to collate information, consolidate it and present it clearly to executives and the Board.

Able to handle executive matters confidentially and with maturity and interpersonal insight.

Experience in World Vision will be an advantage.

Travel and/or Work Environment Requirement:.

Able to travel internationally once or twice a year, if required.

Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 12 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message