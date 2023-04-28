Executive Assistant to Finance Director

Job Description

To support and enhance the Finance Director’s (FD) effectiveness by providing operational support in regard to financial research & intelligence, information management, preparation of reports and presentations and coordinating projects. To provide accurate, insightful and timely financial and operational information to the executive and functional management for business performance review and decision support.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides research and operational financial documentation for reporting to the Finance Director.

Develops financial models, conduct performance benchmarking and reconciliations of financial data.Develops business-centric reporting by being proactive in analyzing the business, financial performance, key metrics and its strategic priorities.

Coordinates and implements special projects as assigned by the Finance Director.Provides relevant and insightful reports to monitor performance and support decision making.

Develops business-centric regular and ad-hoc reporting by being proactive in analysing the business financial & technical performance, key metrics, and strategic priorities.

Consolidates, reviews, interprets reports from Econet Wireless subsidiaries and submits to the Finance Director.

Provides data backups for key financial and operational information.

Identifies and tracks finance Key Performance Indicator’s through dashboards and operations reports.

Provides critical high-level operational support to the Finance Director’s office by tracking assisting with the prioritization of tasks and activities that require the Finance Director’s attention.

Provides analytic support to the CEO’s office by reviewing financial information provided to identify key financial and business issues for inclusion in the CEO’s reports.

Develops constructive and cooperative working relationships with key stakeholders on behalf of the Finance Director.

Secures minutes of the Finance Director’s meetings and assists the Finance Director in tracking of action points.

Ensures periodic track of communication needed for internal and external priority contacts.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

CIMA, ACCA or equivalent will be an added advantage.

6 to 8 years working experience in a similar or related environment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/executive-assistant-to-finance-director-x1/

Deadline: 02 May 2023