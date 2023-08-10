Executive Assistant to the Managing Director (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting and challenging career opportunity has arisen within CBZ BANK for the position of Executive Assistant to the Managing Director. If you are willing to join a team of energized and passionate experts who are driven to take Finance into the digital age, this is a career opening for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Communicate and implement the Bank strategy internally and across the group.

Establish and review key strategic priorities and translate these into a comprehensive strategic plan.

Lead the effective tracking of the set out strategy and timeously adiust and update the same in line with the obtaining operating environment.

Facilitate, drive and monitor the execution of key strategic initiatives.

Align high priority or impact projects and key business initiatives with business strategy.

Drive efficiencies and linkages between departmental projects.

Oversee the implementation of the appropriate project management methodology for all projects under the Bank.

Evaluate project performance against set goals and take the necessary steps to address deviations.

Develop, manage and analyze key business metrics.

Deliver key business metric information in real time and as and when required.

Develop and update models that effectively track continuous improvement initiatives across the Bank.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a relevant business degree from a recognized and reputable tertiary institution.

Have a postgraduate qualification such as MBA or MBL or similar.

hould have at least 8 years' experience in Business Management, Strategic Planning and/or Enterprise Risk Management or similar preferably gained in the Financial services sector or related corporate environment.

Possess strong decision-making skills and traceable practical execution management skills.

Have proven numerical reasoning skills.

Project management skills and competencies are essential for this role.

Should be a thought leader with demonstrable competencies in strategic tracking and execution.

Possess solid influencing and negotiating skills.

Should be detailed oriented.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Lik: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3681195656/

Deadline: 07 August 2023