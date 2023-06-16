Executive Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor

Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acts as first point of contact for the Vice Chancellor’s Office and manages communication, including highly confidential information.

Produces quality reports, presentations, letters and memoranda.

Manages the Vice Chancellor’s itinerary.

Collates relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled briefings and meetings.

Manages mail by ensuring that all official correspondence is screened and directed to relevant offices for actioning.

Assists in the organisation of major University events.

Carries out any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Office Management/Administration/Human Resources.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.

A Higher National Diploma in Office Management (HEXCO) and at least five (5) years post qualification experience or;

A National Diploma in Secretarial Studies (HEXCO) and at least seven (7) years post qualification experience.

Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Publisher.

Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Good organisational skills, be able to plan, manage and co-ordinate the Vice- Chancellor’s diary.

Ability to handle confidential matters.

Reliability, loyalty and dedication are essential qualities.

Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.

Be of mature disposition.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023