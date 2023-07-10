Executive Assistant x3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Reports To: Directors

Duties and Responsibilities

The position is responsible for providing secretarial and administrative support for the Commission Directors with utmost professional standards and confidentiality.

Qualifications and Experience

National or Higher Diploma in Secretarial Studies or equivalent.

A minimum of 3 years' relevant experience in a similar position.

Good communicator and very courteous.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to: