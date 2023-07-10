Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Executive Assistant x3 (Harare)

Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Jul. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Reports To: Directors

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The position is responsible for providing secretarial and administrative support for the Commission Directors with utmost professional standards and confidentiality.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National or Higher Diploma in Secretarial Studies or equivalent.
  • A minimum of 3 years' relevant experience in a similar position.
  • Good communicator and very courteous.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

1st Floor, Pax House

89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare

Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Website
+263 242 701101
info@zgc.co.zw

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.

