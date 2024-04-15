Executive Dean: Faculty Of Agriculture, Environment And Natural Resources Management

Job Description

The Dean reports to the Vice Chancellor and is a member of senior management team of the University. The Dean is the Chief Academic Administrator of the faculty and is responsible for all faculty activities. The candidate should have a proven track record of successful academic and administrative leadership skills and demonstrated ability to work as a team player. The post of Executive Dean is a three-year contract position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide academic and administrative leadership to the faculty, including all planning and control in the specific areas of human resource, budgeting, academic programmes, equipment and other matters.

Lead the Faculty in achieving its objectives through development and delivery of sound and innovative programmes, promotion of excellence in teaching, research, university service, innovation and industrialisation and in securing support for the faculty through strategic partnerships and linkages with other universities or organisations.

Undertake fund raising to support teaching and research in the faculty.

Establish linkages and partnerships with industry, commerce, professional establishments and informal sector in order to support student internships, sandwich modules and work-related learning.

Contribute to the evolution and maintenance of a comprehensive and conducive learning environment at the University.

Qualifications and Experience

The Dean of Agriculture, Environment, Natural Resources Management must have earned a doctorate with considerable University teaching experience and publications in one of the following fields: Agricultural Sciences, Wildlife Sciences and Land and Water Resources Management.

The successful candidate must demonstrate commitment to academic excellence and subscription to Education 5.0 through university teaching, research, university service, Innovation and Industrialisation.

Have ability to communicate at all levels within and outside the University.

Have good University administration experience either as Chairperson/Head of department or Deputy Dean.

Must be committed to Midlands State University teaching and learning methodologies including work related learning, flexible packaging and online teaching.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw