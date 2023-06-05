Executive Dean Faculty Of Science And Engineering

Job Description

FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.

The Faculty of Science and Engineering consists of the following Departments:

Biological Sciences.

Physics, Agricultural Engineering, Electronic Engineering.

Statistics and Mathematics.

Chemistry.

Computer Sciences.

School of Geo Sciences.

Sustainable Development.

Health Sciences.

Disaster Risk Reduction.

Sports Sciences and.

Optometry.

The post of Executive Dean is a full-time high level position to be held for a period of four (4) years in the first instance. The Dean reports to the Vice-Chancellor and is a member of the Senior Administrative team of the University. The Dean is the Chief Academic, Administrative and Financial Officer of the Faculty, and will be responsible for research and academic leadership; administration and management; community outreach; income generation and financial management of the Faculty. The successful candidate should be able to lead in innovation and industrialisation in the discharge of his/her duties. A proven track record of achievement in the above areas is desirable.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Dean as the Chief Academic, Quality Assurance, Administrative and Financial Officer of the Faculty shall be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for:

The character and quality of the faculty’s academic programmes and teaching.

The proper direction, control and management of the staff, property, equipment and finances of the faculty.

Contributing to the evolution and maintenance of an environment conducive to the learning at the University.

Coordinating the implementing of research and curriculum innovations.

Aligning the Faculty to the heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy and the NDS1 (or existing government’s economic policy).

Co-operating with other faculties, agencies and entities to further the programmes and projects of the faculty and

Performing other functions as may be prescribed by the Vice-Chancellor,

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate should possess academic and/ or professional qualifications from an approved institution, preferably to the level of a Doctorate Degree in one of the disciplines offered by the Faculty and be at least at Senior Lecturer Grade (or have credentials that would qualify him/her for appointment at that level).

Desirable Skills and Attributes:

A proven track record of successful academic and administrative leadership skills.

Demonstrated ability to work in a team; proven commitment to academic excellence and collaboration across disciplines.

Ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively with students and academic staff, administrators and external constituencies.

Demonstrated ability to forge partnerships and garner support from campus, business and community constituencies leading to industrial attachment and employment opportunities for students and generating external funding for research and teaching.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023