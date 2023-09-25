Executive Director

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing policies that ensure good corporate governance throughout the organization.

Developing and maintaining productive and trustworthy relationships with key stakeholders, partners and external authorities.

Creating organisation wide business plans for the attainment of goals and objectives set by the board of directors and ensuring their implementation.

Directing and overseeing investment and fundraising efforts and additional events, and overseeing all external communications, including website, marketing collateral, newsletters, and social media.

Ensuring that divisions have operational plans aligned to the strategy of the Agro Industrial Park.

Developing policies to support the mandate and mission of the organization.

Ensuring that human resources practices are aligned to support achievement of the organization's mandate.

Developing the right skills for the organization to support short- and long-term goals.

Representing the organisation in all key stakeholder interactions.

Ensuring that periodic audits are done in all high-risk areas of the organization.

Overseeing the organization's operations from finance, operations, human resources and other related activities.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Agriculture or any other related field.

An MBA/MBL is an added advantage.

Two or more years of experience at senior management level.

Excellent and impeccable knowledge of leadership and management principles for agribusinesses.

Proven success working with a Board of Directors.

Entrepreneurial oriented with innovative approach to business planning.

Vibrant team player with presence who enjoys being the public face of an organization.

Exceptional verbal, written, and visual communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and contact numbers of at least three referees

The Registrar