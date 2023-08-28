Job Description

The Executive Director maintains overall accountability for the operational, financial, spiritual, and clinical health of the hospital, as well as any related programs within the country, and is the primary spokesperson and representative of CURE International, the hospital, and specialty programs in the local community and host nation. They serve as the primary liaison with CURE’s Mission Support Center (MSC; located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA), the host nation government, and non-government entities within the country.

Acting in a strategic and visionary capacity, the Executive Director seeks to equip, empower, and enforce the hospital management team to execute the functions assigned to their respective areas. Additionally, they are responsible for creating and cultivating a culture where hospital team members thrive in fulfilling CURE’s mission, vision, and values.

If you are a highly-effective leader with significant experience in healthcare who is looking to make a difference in the lives of children across the globe, apply today to learn more!