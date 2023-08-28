Executive Director
Job Description
The Executive Director maintains overall accountability for the operational, financial, spiritual, and clinical health of the hospital, as well as any related programs within the country, and is the primary spokesperson and representative of CURE International, the hospital, and specialty programs in the local community and host nation. They serve as the primary liaison with CURE’s Mission Support Center (MSC; located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA), the host nation government, and non-government entities within the country.
Acting in a strategic and visionary capacity, the Executive Director seeks to equip, empower, and enforce the hospital management team to execute the functions assigned to their respective areas. Additionally, they are responsible for creating and cultivating a culture where hospital team members thrive in fulfilling CURE’s mission, vision, and values.
If you are a highly-effective leader with significant experience in healthcare who is looking to make a difference in the lives of children across the globe, apply today to learn more!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Facilitate strategic planning for the hospital. Lead the hospital team in the execution of the objectives and initiatives coming out of the strategic planning process.
- Provide oversight to and directly support and uphold the Spiritual Director in the execution of the spiritual ministry program in accordance with the CURE Essential Standards for Spiritual Ministry.
- Provide spiritual leadership to the hospital team to influence team members to accomplish God’s purposes through their work.
- Support both nationals and expatriates in the following ways:
- In conjunction with the People & Culture Manager, facilitate the hiring of all staff necessary to operate the hospital and ensure adequate orientation and training of all new co-workers. Empower the People & Culture Manager to work closely with the MSC to establish fair hiring, performance review, and compensation policies and procedures.
- In conjunction with the MSC People & Culture and Global Outreach teams, maintain overall responsibility for the logistics and needs of both short-term and long-term expatriates and visitors to the hospital in an effort to ensure their personal success and value-add contributions to the hospital. Empower local team members to execute the logistical details in this regard.
- Empower the People & Culture Manager to ensure that all expatriate and local staff have the necessary paperwork (work permit, residence permit, medical license etc) prior to starting work in accordance to the country’s law.
- Collaborate with the Chief Program Officer and the MSC Finance team, as well as the Finance Manager, on:
- Development of the annual consolidated budget for the hospital and its programs.
- Overall financial management issues. Overall accountability for all financial transactions and reporting at the hospital.
- Preparation and provision of materials for the hospital’s independent audit.
- Overall responsibility for coordinating and managing an effective inventory management system to ensure responsible utilization of resources and monies.
- Work closely with the MSC Advancement team on support-raising activities related to opportunities for in-country financial and gift-in-kind (GIK) revenue from individuals, businesses, other NGOs, and government entities.
- Maintain overall accountability for the management and maintenance and ongoing functionality and dependability of hospital facilities and equipment.
- Maintain overall responsibility for the safety and security of patients, families, staff, and visitors by developing and implementing safety and security protocols and procedures.
- Establish standards for practice management and patient ratification/experience and maintain the hospital’s policies and procedures consistent with SAFECARE standards and other relevant Ministry of Health/Medical Council’s guidelines.
- Ensure compliance with all local laws. Monitor changes in the local legal landscape and ensure that the hospital is prepared for compliance with new laws.
- In coordination with the Medical Director, ensure that the hospital maintains compliance with all country medical laws and statutes and CURE quality and patient care standards.
- Develop and maintain relationships with governmental and non-governmental agencies and the larger local community. Develop and maintain memorandums of understanding (MOUs) that define and govern these relationships.
- Submit written reports of all significant data/activities to MSC, in accordance with the timelines established.
- Perform annual evaluations of the assigned team members, and set annual goals for these team members.
- Ensure that no practice, activity, decision, or organizational circumstance that is unbiblical, unlawful, imprudent, or in violation of commonly accepted business practices or professional ethics, or in violation of the Statement of Faith of CURE is caused or allowed.
- Ensure that financial planning for any fiscal year does not deviate materially from CURE’s priorities, risk fiscal jeopardy, or fail to be derived from a multi-year plan.
- Ensure that all CURE assets are appropriately insured and that the hospital is adequately insured for any malpractice lawsuits.
- Facilitate connections between hospital senior management team members and related MSC functional areas to foster collaboration on various efforts and initiatives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or related field.
- Minimum of five (5) years of experience managing a multi-disciplinary, medium to large sized team of professionals and non-professionals.
- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry for a minimum of 5 years is required.
- Previous experience as an administrator in the healthcare setting is strongly preferred.
- Fluency in English required. Fluency in one of the local language(s) may also be required depending on the location.
- Knowledge of developing country settings and/or previous cross-cultural experience is strongly preferred.
- Knowledge of The Joint Commission or SafeCare accreditation process is preferred.
- Fundraising experience and knowledge is a plus.
- Demonstration of a mature Christian faith with a close personal relationship with the Lord as evidenced by a strong prayer life, a commitment to and love for the Word of God, and a call to evangelism.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://cure.applytojob.com/apply/qTp15SWItj
Deadline: 08 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CURE International
CURE International, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Christian nonprofit organization that owns and operates eight charitable children's hospitals around the world. CURE provides medical care to pediatric patients with orthopedic, reconstructive plastic, and neurological conditions. cure.org
Established in April 2021, CURE Zimbabwe is the first and only hospital in the country of 14 million people to provide orthopedic care for disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, and knock knees to children regardless of their economic status.