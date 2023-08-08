Executive Director (Harare)

Job Description

Board Governance and the membership: Works with board in order to fulfill the organi-zation mission. Responsible for adherence to corporate governance procedures at secretariat level, communicating effectively with the Board and the membership providing, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board and membership to function properly and to make informed decisions.

Financial Performance and Viability: Develops resources sufficient to ensure the fi-nancial health of the organization. Duties include:

Fundraising and developing other revenues necessary to support the organisation’s mission.

Ensuring fiscal integrity including submission to the Board of a proposed annual budg-et and quarterly financial statements, which accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization.

Fiscal management that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget, ensures maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a posi-tive financial position.

Organization Mission and Strategy: Works with the membership, board and staff to en-sure that the mission is fulfilled through programs, strategic planning and community outreach.

Organization Operations: Oversees and implements appropriate resources to ensure that the operations of the organization are appropriate. This include ensuring the hiring and retention of competent and qualified personnel. Also oversees compliance with organisational policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Report to and work closely with the Board to seek their involvement in policy decisions, fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of the organization.

Supervise, collaborate with organization staff and membership in ensuring a member-centric program implementation.

Strategic planning and implementation.

Planning and operation of annual budget.

Serve as organisation’s spokesperson on programming issues and as may be dele-gated by the Board.

Establish and maintain relationships with various local and international organizations and utilize those relationships to strategically enhance the organisation’s Mission.

Engage in fundraising and developing other revenues.

Establishing employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for the day-to-day operation of the organisation.

Review and approve contracts for services for staff.

Other duties as assigned by the Board.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s in Law or Social Sciences or equivalent.

Demonstrable commitment in human rights and rule of law.

Transparent and high integrity leadership.

Five or more years senior non-profit management experience.

Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors.

High level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organiza-tion’s strategic future to the staff, board and donors.

Ability to effectively communicate the organization’s mission to donors, volunteers and the overall community.

Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff.

Active fundraising experience. Excellent donor relations skills and understanding of the funding community.

Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of in-fluence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers.

Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation.

Strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and reporting.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Strong public speaking ability.

Strong work ethic with a high degree of energy.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed, with CV, a cover letter and the names and contact details of at least three referees to:

Chairperson of the Human Resources Committee

Ref: Executive Director