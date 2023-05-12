Executive Director, Innovation And Industrialisation

Job Description

The University is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the above position that has arisen in the university.

Duties and Responsibilities

Superintending and providing strategic direction to the Innovation Hub, Incubation hubs and Agro-Industrial Park by setting performance targets for their operations and ensuring that they meet Key Performance Indicators relating to Heritage Based Education 5.0.

Spearheading the development of policy and institutional frameworks for proper management of University Intellectual Property (IPs) through registering of patents, trademarks and copyrights of companies, goods and services with the relevant authorities.

Developing systems to ensure that Research output from various stakeholders is converted into tangible products and services with a central thrust of providing effective solutions to national challenges.

Developing structures that support the University's innovation, enterprise development and industrialisation agenda in line with Heritage Based Education 5.0.

Spearheading the creation of start-ups, spin-offs, partnerships and joint ventures, facilitating collaboration with industry and overseeing the operations of these entities.

Developing, recommending, implementing, monitoring and reviewing policies that support and promote innovation, product development, enterprise development and industrialisation among staff, students and external partners in line with the University Strategic Plan.

Fusing Quality Assurance Systems into all innovation, enterprise development and industrialisation programmes to ensure they are legally- compliant.

Identifying prospects for innovation, industrialisation and commercial development through working with Faculties, Centers, Institutes and Departments.

Compiling periodic output reports on innovation, industrialisation and commercialization to the various University’s stakeholders.

Chair relevant sub-committees as directed by the Vice Chancellor.

Perform any other duties and functions as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

An earned PhD/ DPhil from recognized University and or relevant experience.

Be a renowned academic with a minimum of ten (10) years of related work experience, of

which three (3) years should be at senior management level in industry.

Traceable record of resource mobilization, research, networking, collaboration, policy development, budgeting, academic planning and successful implementation of Heritage Based Education 5.0.

Experience in financial management, implementation of business projects and ability to establish public and private partnerships to foster business relationships.

Dedication to innovation and industrialisation excellence.

Should have links in Industry.

A Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus,

Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

Or email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer.

Deadline: 18 May 2023