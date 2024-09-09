Pindula|Search Pindula
Umguza Rural District Council

Executive Secretary - Intern (Bulawayo)

Sep. 13, 2024
Sep. 13, 2024
Job Description

Providing administrative support to the executive management.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Answering phones and directing the calls to the correct people.
  • Greeting visitors and directing them to the appropriate place.
  • Managing multiple or complex calendars for meetings, travel and personal commitments.
  • Making travel arrangements for in-office professionals and a special visitors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Office Administration, Secretarial Studies or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be submitted by 13 September 2024 to: hr@umguzardc.org.zw. Clearly indicate "Executive Secretary - Intern" in the subject line of your application.

Umguza Rural District Council

Website
09 66813/65820
admin@umguzardc.org.zw

The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.

Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.

