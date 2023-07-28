Executive Secretary

Job Description

Applications are invited from qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which have arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Cndidate will be reporting to the Chief Information Officer the incumbent will be responsible for providing administrative support, ensuring the seamless functioning of the department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Organizes and schedule meetings and appointments and coordinating travel plans.

Answers and direct phone calls, and handling correspondence.

Drafts and edit communications such as memos, presentations, and other documents.

Organizes and maintain information ensuring the confidentiality and security.

Takes minutes and follow up on action items as needed.

Assists in managing projects by scheduling meetings, tracking progress, documentation.

Tracks spending, processing invoices, and reconcile expense reports.

Collaborates with other departments to ensure that policies and procedures are followed.

Maintains confidentiality of sensitive information and use prudence in all situations.

Acts as liaison between the CIO and internal/ external stakeholders and vendors.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Secretarial Diploma.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications, CVs, and proof of qualifications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw