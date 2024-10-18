Exhibitions Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified, mature, honest and hardworking persons for appointment to the above position which has arisen in the organization. The Exhibitions Officer plays a crucial role in the successful installation and management of exhibitions within the gallery. This position requires a combination of artistic skill, technical knowledge, and organizational ability to ensure that exhibitions are executed to the highest standards.The applicant will be based at the Harare gallery.

Duties and Responsibilities

Exhibition Installation: Collaborate with the curatorial department to install exhibitions both in-house and externally.

Oversee the safe and professional handling of artworks from delivery to installation.

Ensure that exhibitions are installed in accordance with curatorial vision and gallery standards.

Artwork Management: Receive, register, and document artworks for temporary exhibitions.

Secure and handle artworks with care, using appropriate packing and handling techniques.

Create and maintain accurate records of artwork movement and condition.

Exhibition Planning.

Work with the curatorial department to develop long-term exhibition strategies.

Create and monitor production and installation schedules for exhibitions.

Coordinate with external vendors and contractors as needed.

Technical Support: Provide technical support for exhibition installations, including hanging, packing, and framing.

Ensure that all necessary equipment and materials are available and in good condition.

Administrative Tasks: Process all necessary paperwork related to exhibitions, such as condition reports, damage reports, correspondence with lenders, and storage paperwork.

Manage artist databases and client information.

Coordinate the rental of gallery spaces for exhibitions.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must be a reliable and hardworking individual with a strong attention to detail. They must be able to work independently and as part of a team, and they must be able to follow instructions. They should also be able to lift and move heavy objects, and they should be able to work in a variety of environments, including indoors and outdoors.

Education

The person must possess: Certificate or Diploma in Fine Arts or related field; 5 Ordinary Level subjects at grade C or better including English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications including a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications at the following address: