Expenditure Clerk (Grade: 8)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing payments timeously and ensuring that all documents are properly signed.

Preparation and interpretation of monthly management accounts.

Data capturing and maintaining updated records.

Accountant for petty cash.

Assisting the debtors/ creditors clerk in debtors and creditors management.

Proper filling of payment voucher.

Production of reports.

Assisting in acquiring of funds e.g ZINARA and Devolution.

Assisting in budget preparation.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Accounting or any related field.

At least 2-3 years experience in Local Government.

Attention to detail and High level of accuracy.

Ability to possess teamwork skills.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:

The Board Secretary