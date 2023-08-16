Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Expenditure Clerk (Grade: 8)
Chirundu Local Board
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing payments timeously and ensuring that all documents are properly signed.
- Preparation and interpretation of monthly management accounts.
- Data capturing and maintaining updated records.
- Accountant for petty cash.
- Assisting the debtors/ creditors clerk in debtors and creditors management.
- Proper filling of payment voucher.
- Production of reports.
- Assisting in acquiring of funds e.g ZINARA and Devolution.
- Assisting in budget preparation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/ Diploma in Accounting or any related field.
- At least 2-3 years experience in Local Government.
- Attention to detail and High level of accuracy.
- Ability to possess teamwork skills.
- Computer literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:
The Board Secretary
Chirundu Local Board
PO Box 5
Chirundu
Email: localboardchirundu2@gmail.com
Deadline: 23 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chirundu Local Board
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Administrative Assistant: Non-Current Assets
Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Assistant Bursar: Non-Current Assets
Deadline:
Chirundu Local Board
Director of Finance
Deadline:
Satewave Technologies
Accounting Clerk
Deadline:
Green Fuel
Payroll Officer (Chiredzi)
Deadline:
Satewave Technologies
Tender clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Organic Africa
Impact Finance Developer (Harare)
Deadline:
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Key Accounts Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
TOPP Trainee (Harare)
Deadline:
ZUPCO
Salaries Assistant (Harare)
Deadline: