External Evaluator (Harare)

Job Description

A local NGO is seeking for the services of an external evaluator to conduct a final evaluation of a 3 year project whose main goal was to promote access to justice in Zimbabwe. The project was being implemented in 20 districts across the country. The project supported legal services, legal education, capacity development, publications, research and advocacy and institutional sustainability.

Duration of Work: The duration of work will be 25 working days.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluation inception report.

A proposal indicating the detailed methodology (including tools) to be used in the evaluation process as well as a work plan for completion of work within three (3) days after recruitment.

Draft Evaluation Report for discussion in the presentation of finding meeting, including all annexes of detailed work done and discussions/focus meetings held.

Final Evaluation Report, in hard and soft copy (MS Word and Acrobat Reader) that should include at least the following contents; Executive summary, Introduction, The development context, Findings and conclusions, Lessons learnt and recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Law, Human Rights, Development Studies or any other relevant field.

Minimum of 5 years of work experience in the area of human rights and access to justice.

Previous experience of evaluation of access to justice and/ or human rights projects in Zimbabwe/ sub-Saharan Africa is strongly desired.

Strong analytical skills and strong ability to communicate and summarize this analysis in writing.

Other

How to Apply

Interested consultants must submit the following documents and or information: Duly accomplished Letter of Confirmation of Interest and Availability; Personal CV/Resumes of the team that will work on the project indicating all past experience from similar projects, as well as contact details (email and telephone number) of at least three (3) professional references; Technical proposal (Brief description of why the individual/corporate considers him/ themselves as the most suitable for the assignment and a methodology on how they will approach and complete the assignment); Financial proposal that indicates the all-inclusive fixed total contract price, supported by a breakdown of costs.

Interested applicants to direct their applications to: recruictcomms@gmail.com.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 June 2023