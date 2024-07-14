External Relations Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The external relations unit of the Country Office will strengthen the office in resource mobilization, advocacy and partnerships with all relevant partners, including non-state actors. The External Relation officer will serve as the principal advisor to the WHO Representative (WR) and country office, in resource mobilization, advocacy and partnership activities. As a key member of the Country Office Senior Management Team (SMO), the External Relations Officer will manage the coordination, expansion, development and oversight of the country offices’ funding and associated partnerships.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement an innovative resource mobilization action plan for the Country Office to ensure sustainable financing for core and emergency activities.
- Researches the interests and application requirements of the main donors and other sources of funding to the country. Drafts proposals, donor briefings, reports and updates to ensure accurate and timely reporting.
- Maintain partner relations through innovative approaches (e.g, quarterly partner briefing) ; while concisely, clearly and convincingly communicating WHO yearly/biennial strategic direction; proactively contributes in negotiations for rapid donor agreements.
- Oversees the overall activities related to mobilization of resources, grants management, funding needs and gaps and the awards process. Maintain project calendars and milestones; analyses information on project activities and monitors progress towards targets using various project management databases.
- Liaises with Regional Offices to secure the required clearance, includinglegal and financial clearances for proposals and donor agreements before signature.
- Manages multiple projects throughout the project life cycle; monitor implementation rates and reporting deadlines and ensure activities and expenditures are aligned with the terms and conditions set out in individual donor agreements; work closely with procurement, logistics, HR and technical staff to monitor the overall implementation of projects in the country office.
- Liaises with coordination agencies in the country to ensure that the Country Office participates in system-wide resource mobilization activities and that it effectively engages with staff of Country-Based Pooled Funds to secure funding from those sources.
- In coordination with the Communication Officer, effectively utilizes the communication products to inform donors about both Health Sector and WHO’s strategies and work to encourage them to fund the overall health sector response to affected populations and to WHO’s strategic plans and proposals;9. Performs any other relevant duties, as required by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Essential: University degree in Social Sciences, International Relations, Political Sciences, Business Administration, Communications, Marketing, Management or Economics from an accredited/recognized institute.
- Desirable: Specific studies on resource mobilization, partnership building, studies on development and/or humanitarian work. Training in donor intelligence, proposal writing, and general project management.
Experience:
- Essential: At least five years’ related experience, at the national and international level, in resource mobilization and external relations. Documented achievements in resource mobilization activities.
- Desirable: Experience in WHO, other UN agencies or in similar field. Experience working in emergency context
Skills:
- Strong interpersonal, representational and organizational skills, with proven ability to facilitate and strengthen the involvement and collaboration of a broad range of internal and external partners.
- Demonstrated success in resource mobilization complemented by the ability to conceptualize ideas and promote consensus.
- Excellent analytical and writing skills.
- Integrity, tack and discretion.
- Ability to work and achieve goals under pressure.
WHO Competencies:
- Teamwork.
- Respecting and promoting individual and cultural differences.
- Communication.
- Ensuring the effective use of resources.
- Producing results.
- Use of Language Skills.
- Essential: Expert knowledge of English.
- Desirable: Intermediate knowledge of French.
- The above language requirements are interchangeable.
REMUNERATION:
WHO salaries for staff in the Professional category are calculated in US dollars. The remuneration for the above position comprises an annual base salary starting at USD 64,121 (subject to mandatory deductions for pension contributions and health insurance, as applicable), a variable post adjustment, which reflects the cost of living in a particular duty station, and currently amounts to USD 1763 per month for the duty station indicated above. Other benefits include 30 days of annual leave, allowances for dependent family members, home leave, and an education grant for dependent children.
Other
Only candidates under serious consideration will be contacted.
A written test and/or an asynchronous video assessment may be used as a form of screening.
- In the event that your candidature is retained for an interview, you will be required to provide, in advance, a scanned copy of the degree(s)/diploma(s)/certificate(s) required for this position. WHO only considers higher educational qualifications obtained from an institution accredited/recognized in the World Higher Education Database (WHED), a list updated by the International Association of Universities (IAU)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The list can be accessed through the link: http://www.whed.net/. Some professional certificates may not appear in the WHED and will require individual review.
- According to article 101, paragraph 3, of the Charter of the United Nations, the paramount consideration in the employment of the staff is the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, competence, and integrity. Due regard will be paid to the importance of recruiting the staff on as wide a geographical basis as possible.
- Any appointment/extension of appointment is subject to WHO Staff Regulations, Staff Rules and Manual.
Staff members in other duty stations are encouraged to apply.
- The WHO is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. The WHO recruits and employs staff regardless of disability status, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, language, race, marital status, religious, cultural, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, or any other personal characteristics.
- The WHO is committed to achieving gender parity and geographical diversity in its staff. Women, persons with disabilities, and nationals of unrepresented and underrepresented Member States (https://www.who.int/careers/diversity-equity-and-inclusion) are strongly encouraged to apply.
- Persons with disabilities can request reasonable accommodations to enable participation in the recruitment process. Requests for reasonable accommodation should be sent through an email to: reasonableaccommodation@who.int
- An impeccable record for integrity and professional ethical standards is essential. WHO prides itself on a workforce that adheres to the highest ethical and professional standards and that is committed to put the WHO Values Charter into practice.
- WHO has zero tolerance towards sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), sexual harassment and other types of abusive conduct (i.e., discrimination, abuse of authority and harassment). All members of the WHO workforce have a role to play in promoting a safe and respectful workplace and should report to WHO any actual or suspected cases of SEA, sexual harassment and other types of abusive conduct. To ensure that individuals with a substantiated history of SEA, sexual harassment or other types of abusive conduct are not hired by the Organization, WHO will conduct a background verification of final candidates.
- Mobility is a condition of international professional employment with WHO and an underlying premise of the international civil service. Candidates appointed to an international post with WHO are subject to mobility and may be assigned to any activity or duty station of the Organization throughout the world.
- WHO also offers wide range of benefits to staff, including parental leave and attractive flexible work arrangements to help promote a healthy work-life balance and to allow all staff members to express and develop their talents fully.
- The statutory retirement age for staff appointments is 65 years. For external applicants, only those who are expected to complete the term of appointment will normally be considered.
- Please note that WHO’s contracts are conditional on members of the workforce confirming that they are vaccinated as required by WHO before undertaking a WHO assignment, except where a medical condition does not allow such vaccination, as certified by the WHO Staff Health and Wellbeing Services (SHW). The successful candidate will be asked to provide relevant evidence related to this condition. A copy of the updated vaccination card must be shared with WHO medical service in the medical clearance process. Please note that certain countries require proof of specific vaccinations for entry or exit. For example, official proof /certification of yellow fever vaccination is required to enter many countries. Country-specific vaccine recommendations can be found on the WHO international travel and Staff Health and Wellbeing website. For vaccination-related queries please directly contact SHW directly at shws@who.int.
- WHO has a smoke-free environment and does not recruit smokers or users of any form of tobacco.
- For information on WHO’s operations please visit: http://www.who.int.
- In case the website does not display properly, please retry by: (i) checking that you have the latest version of the browser installed (Chrome, Edge or Firefox); (ii) clearing your browser history and opening the site in a new browser (not a new tab within the same browser); or (iii) retry accessing the website using Mozilla Firefox browser or using another device.
How to Apply
