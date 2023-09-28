External Relations Officer x2 (Grade: 8)
Job Description
Arranges meetings and courtesy calls for the Presiding Officers, Clerk of Parliament and Members of Parliament.
- Location: External Relations Department.
- Reports To: Director External Relations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Meets and attends to diplomats, foreign visitors and other high-profile dignitaries.
- Liaises with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diplomatic Missions on various developmental and protocol issues.
- Makes local and international travel arrangements for all parliamentary delegates especially Presiding Officers, Members of Parliament and the Clerk of Parliament.
- Provides protocol and hospitality services.
- Organises official functions.
- Draws - up programmes for incoming delegations and provides administrative support for the visits and produces reports.
- Prepares briefs for outgoing parliamentary delegations.
- Performs any other duties as assigned, from time to time, by Director External Relations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Any Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities or equivalent.
- Any professional qualification in Diplomacy, Public Relations and international relations is an advantage.
- Knowledge of an international language such as French, Portuguese or Swahili is an added advantage.
In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Parliament Building
Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
HARARE
Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.
NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hours
