External Sales Representative (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Looking for a vibrant External Sales Representative. (Please note the vacant post is in Bulawayo and preferably Bulawayo Residents are encouraged to apply).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identifying of new potential customers.
- Gathering of customers databases.
- Identifying the needs of customers and communicating to the various departments who can satisfy those needs.
- Make follow upon orders and payments.
- Liaising with the production and stores department to make sure there is smooth flow of systems and procedures in order to satisfy the customers.
- Delivering documents like invoices, statements and quotations to customers.
- Establishing new markets and satisfying those on the portfolio.
- Any other duties assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Sales and Marketing Diploma or equivalent.
- At least 2 years working experience in a similar position.
- Clean Class 4 drivers license.
Other
Send CV to: recruitment@dalkeitheng.co.zw
Deadline: 07 February 2024
Dalkeith Engineering
Dalkeith Engineering a subsidiary of Hunslet Group of companies started operating in January 1994. Dalkeith Engineering has 3 divisions which are in Harare, Gweru, and Bulawayo. These divisions specialize in stripping, fitting and the maintenance of suspension parts for all type of vehicle on our roads at the present. We are the largest and leading manufacturers/distributors of front end suspension products sold within Zimbabwe as we supply 60% of the suspension spares requirements of large transporters and haulers and 20% of individuals and corporate markets.
Dalkeith Engineering was tested and approved by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, the Motor Traders Association of Zimbabwe and the Vehicle Inspection Department on manufacturing, supplying and repairing suspension parts for vehicles.