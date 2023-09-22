Fabricator/ Boiler Maker Class 1: Contract (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development, fabrication, and installation of new pipe-work, nozzles, flanges, chutes, hoppers, and related equipment.

Development, fabrication, and installation of pipe systems for utilities- steaming plant, water treatment, gas heating, ventilation, fire-fighting water system, electric light, and power.

Installation of special services- vacuum, industrial gas and petrochemical pipelines, purified water systems, oxygen systems, fire alarms, etc.

Rebuilding or reconditioning old plant and equipment- petrochemical pipe bends, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, oil-fired furnaces, oil burners, grilles, etc.

Alteration or modification of plant and equipment.

Operation and supervision of particular utilities and special services such as boiler house operation, steam supply, power and generation, compressed air plant and supply lines, heating and ventilating system, air separation plant, and oxygen supply lines.

Ensuring downtime for maintenance does not interfere with production schedules or runs.

Ensuring downtime caused by a breakdown is kept to a minimum.

Observing safety regulations applicable throughout the working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified class 1 artisan who must have served a recognized apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering e.g. Welding/ Boiler-making.

Must have 3+ years post apprenticeship industrial/practical experience (preferably in a chemical processing plant) to perform the job satisfactorily.

Proficiency in the development of pipe-work and pressure vessels.

Stability of character under pressure.

Must be a team player with a purposeful approach, good interpersonal communication skills, and a high degree of initiative.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of First Aid, Safety, Health, and Environment Awareness in a Chemical Process Plant.

Exposure to and willingness to perform in a shift working system

Must be computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential‘’ should be posted to:

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager