Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

Reporting to the Production Manager, the Facilities Engineer shall perform responsibilities which include managing the staff, processes and activities for maintaining all plant machinery, equipment and other physical assets to ensure safe, continual and efficient operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selecting and implementing the maintenance strategies and activities necessary to improve or maintain efficient plant operations.

Maintaining the facilities maintenance schedule and supervising facilities repair and maintenance.

Overseeing the facilities maintenance program; identifying and analysing equipment or machinery failures and takes corrective actions.

Assisting in solving quality problems in the organisation and providing guidance concerning compliance with codes, standards, procedures, etc.

Working closely with contractors when necessary and providing them with all the necessary support.

Developing, guiding and following-up the implementation of work safety procedures and practices within the plant as it pertains to the general maintenance of the plants.

Liaising with the finance and procurement teams to maintain appropriate inventory levels of spare parts and fast moving resources required for the operation of the plant.

Maintaining appropriate records of maintenance activities.

Ensuring that all statutory requirements are met with regards to the operations of plant and machinery.

Monitoring the condition of the plant to ensure safe operation.

Ensuring and verifying all periodic preventative maintenance schedules are carried out as per maintenance program.

Maintaining all equipment history cards and job cards.

Ensuring critical spares are adequately stocked.

Implementing training programs for the Maintenance Department employees.

Ensuring proper management of waste in line with the relevant standards and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent is required.

A relevant Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the HSE Management Systems is a must.

Performance driven and detail oriented individual required.

Proficient in MS Office packages and AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS, ERP, SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023