Facilities Operations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in one of the leading diversified conglomerates in Zimbabwe to fill in the position of Facilities Operations Officer. The role entails overseeing all maintenance activities to ensure the smooth operation of the organization’s property and equipment. The role requires an energetic and proactive individual with excellent organizational and communication skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating and scheduling property & equipment maintenance tasks, inspections, and repairs to minimize downtime and disruptions.

Maintain an inventory of supplies & equipment needed for facility operations.

Place orders of construction materials as necessary and track expenses.

Ensure that the facilities meet safety, health, and environmental regulations.

Assist in conducting regular safety inspections and provide recommendations to management.

Allocate duties to and supervise facilities staff, including builders & custodial workers, providing training and guidance to ensure the team's effectiveness.

Maintain records of maintenance activities, repairs, and equipment history.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Facilities Management/ Project Management

• Experience in supervising construction projects and property maintenance.

• Ability to operate a TLB and driving a tractor is an added advantage.

• Proven experience in administrative roles, preferably in a maintenance or facilities management environment.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a team and adapt to changing priorities.

• Knowledge of safety regulations and compliance

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.