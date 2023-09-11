Facilities Operations Officer (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in one of the leading diversified conglomerates in Zimbabwe to fill in the position of Facilities Operations Officer. The role entails overseeing all maintenance activities to ensure the smooth operation of the organization’s property and equipment. The role requires an energetic and proactive individual with excellent organizational and communication skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinating and scheduling property & equipment maintenance tasks, inspections, and repairs to minimize downtime and disruptions.
- Maintain an inventory of supplies & equipment needed for facility operations.
- Place orders of construction materials as necessary and track expenses.
- Ensure that the facilities meet safety, health, and environmental regulations.
- Assist in conducting regular safety inspections and provide recommendations to management.
- Allocate duties to and supervise facilities staff, including builders & custodial workers, providing training and guidance to ensure the team's effectiveness.
- Maintain records of maintenance activities, repairs, and equipment history.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Facilities Management/ Project Management
- • Experience in supervising construction projects and property maintenance.
- • Ability to operate a TLB and driving a tractor is an added advantage.
- • Proven experience in administrative roles, preferably in a maintenance or facilities management environment.
- • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- • Ability to work collaboratively in a team and adapt to changing priorities.
- • Knowledge of safety regulations and compliance
Other
How to Apply
Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd is a wholly Zimbabwean-owned entity. We value passion and entrepreneurship. Our decentralized management policy empowers our leaders to explore, innovate and constantly evolve their business units, consistently delivering growth through excellence.