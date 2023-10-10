Facility Data Collation Focal Person x7

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position of Facility Data Collation Focal Person for the HIV Care and Treatment program in Harare x1, Guruve x1, Mt Darwin x1, Seke x1, Marondera x1, Goromonzi x1 and Hurungwe x1. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The main objective of the Facility Data Collation Focal Person is to provide site-level strategic information and evaluation support to facility cadres, ensuring timely and effective data collection, cleaning, analysis, use, and reporting on program performance. Successful candidates will conduct weekly and monthly reviews of data, discuss program performance, and take corrective measures, implement improvement ideas, and strengthen identified best practices at the facility level. The position reports to the District Strategic Information Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting and mentoring DSD cadres to accurately document all activities and clinical processes in facility registers (and EHR) according to Standard Operating Procedures.

Providing M&E support in clinical processes like appointment diary management, filing and organizing client records and pulling client OI/ART booklets to ensure complete documentation of all clinical consultations and visits.

Supporting the collection and analyses of all pro cess data and MER indicators on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis.

Collaborating with facility and district teams to compile and consolidate high quality weekly, monthly and quarterly data and narrative reports on program activities at the facility.

Working with facility staff to conduct any ad-hoc data collection requests and requirements; Supporting and mentoring DSD OI/ART nurses.

Primary Counsellors in the collection and reporting of clinical process and MER outcome data in the CommCare mobile application.

Providing on-site coaching and level 1 user support for CommCare and Power BI according to help desk procedures.

Ensuring all mobile devices at facilities are well maintained, properly managed and in good working condition and escalating issues that can’t be resolved at facility level.

Ensuring all registers are accurately completed and properly maintained and stored securely at the facility.

Ensuring all patient-level data in 1) HTS register, ART register, Index Testing register and Tracking register, has been captured in CommCare by DSD staff, across all entry points on a weekly basis.

Monitoring and tracking device syncing to central server, ensuring that all CommCare forms with captured data are synced weekly and each facility submits complete, clean and quality data in a timely manner.

Working closely with the facility Sister-in-charge, DSD staff and DECs in conducting routine data quality audits at health facility.

Cleaning data in CommCare HQ on all forms identified and flagged as having incorrect data submitted and synced to the server.

Performing routine analyses and visualization of program data in Power BI, including cascades across core indicators to enable evidence-based programming at facility level.

Tracking performance against annual targets, as well as following up on action points, including problems/challenges identified until they are resolved.

Reviewing facility-level Power BI patient-level reports and graphs with the facility level DSD staff (and SIC, where possible), reviewing and discussing performance on a weekly basis.

Planning together with DSD staff on client appointments, follow-up visits and calls to be made, on a weekly basis.

Participating in weekly huddles with facility staff to discuss ideas for improvement, progress made and any challenges identified and in the compilation of the monthly report form to ensure all clients in the tracking and essential changes registers have been accounted for to inform an accurate TX-CURR figure.

Attending review meetings according to the Zim-TTECH calendar, as budget permits.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a diploma in Biostatistics, Statistics, Mathematics, Demography, Nursing, Mathematics, Public Health, Health Promotion, or any other health-related field.

At least 2 years working experience managing, analyzing, and reporting health related program/project data and information and experience in working with DHIS2 data will be an added advantage.

Excellent computer skills including but not limited to, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, and advanced skills in MS Excel, including pivot tables, formatting and statistical functions and formulas.

Great inter-personal skills and demonstrated ability to work independently as well as collaboratively.

Experience in working with MoHCC and/or implementing partner health-related programs coupled with a strong understanding of the Zimbabwe health care system structures.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: fmea23@zimttech.org, Candidates should only apply to one district of choice.