Facility Priority Services (PMTCT/Paeds) Focal Person x50

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position of Facility Priority Services Focal Person for the anticipated HIV Care and Treatment program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Facility Priority Services Focal Persons shall be seconded to MoHCC facilities for purposes of complementing and closing HRH gaps in the HIV services delivery and shall support 80% of the activities at facility level and 20% at community within the catchment area. The position holder shall provide direct service in support of both facility/community testing including index testing, linkage to care for children/adolescents (0-15 years) and PMTCT clients to ART, retaining children/adolescents and PMTCT clients in care and on ART, viral load monitoring, linking clients to preventive therapy and treatment, defaulter tracking and accurate documentation in line with tracked indicators. He/she shall supervise and coordinate the activities of the CLFs and shall report to the District Program Improvement Officer.

Stations: Harare x23, Mashonaland Central x4 (Mazowe x3, Mt Darwin x1), Mashonaland East x9 (Goromonzi x2, Marondera x2, Seke x5), Mashonaland West x11 (Chegutu x2, Kadoma-Sanyati x2, Makonde x2, Hurungwe x4, Zvimba x1), Matabeleland North x3 (Bubi x1, Tsholotsho x2).