Factory Demand and Supply Planner (Harare)
Job Description
Nestlé has over 308 000 employees worldwide. More than being the world’s number one food and beverage brand, we’ve successfully launched, and sustained, hundreds of thousands of careers.
We’re now looking for a factory demand & supply planner to join the Harare Factory.
The planner will be responsible for Raw and Packaging materials planning in Harare factory.
You will provide consistently short-term finite capacity-constrained production plans with feasible and realistic sequenced materials in accordance with the availability of resources (production lines) and materials. You will also ensure availability of materials to fulfill the requirements of the production plans within the agreed cost boundaries.
A day in the life of a Materials Requirements Planner entails:
Duties and Responsibilities
- You will undertake raw & packaging materials replenishment and working capital management;
- Managing call-off purchase orders and MRP master data update;
- Undertake Goods Receipt vs Invoice receipt difference resolution.
- Defining stock policy and management approach to be applied to each material within their portfolio;
- Identification of practical issues concerning material supply and demand for raw and packaging materials.
- Participate in continuous improvement initiatives tailored to identify opportunities and potential issues within the 18month horizon
- Ensuring excellent supplier relationships.
- Involve their suppliers in supply chain improvement exercises that creates shared value.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply Chain management/ Operations management.
Two or more years of relevant operational experience in at least one of the following areas:
- Detailed Production Scheduling.
- Materials Handling.
- MPS (Master Production Scheduling).
- DRP (Distribution Requirement Planning).
- MRP (Material Requirement Planning).
- Experience working with SAP and Power BI.
- Must have strong analytical, numerical and excel skills.
- Good communication and stakeholder management skills.
- Ability to influence others.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 07 August 2024
Nestlé
In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.
Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.