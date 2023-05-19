Pindula|
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Factory Designer: Business Development

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Designing various apparel items.
  • Clarifying and solving design issues.
  • Investigating appropriate materials and production processes.
  • Producing sketches and sample designs.
  • Testing product designs using models, prototypes, specialist computer software and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Technology.
  • Maintaining an awareness of current design trends and influences.
  • Liaising with sales, marketing and production departments.
  • Correcting product faults.
  • Presenting designs, samples and final work to customers for evaluatio.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Director.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a Diploma in Textile and Clothing Technology or equivalent plus at least three (3) years relevant experience.
  • In addition, applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ levels passes including English Language.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=106. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

