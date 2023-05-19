Factory Designer: Business Development

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing various apparel items.
- Clarifying and solving design issues.
- Investigating appropriate materials and production processes.
- Producing sketches and sample designs.
- Testing product designs using models, prototypes, specialist computer software and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Technology.
- Maintaining an awareness of current design trends and influences.
- Liaising with sales, marketing and production departments.
- Correcting product faults.
- Presenting designs, samples and final work to customers for evaluatio.
- Any other duties assigned by the Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Diploma in Textile and Clothing Technology or equivalent plus at least three (3) years relevant experience.
- In addition, applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ levels passes including English Language.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=106. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023