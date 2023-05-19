Factory Supervisor: Vice Chancellors Office (Business Development)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Managing and controlling quality of the textile and clothing factory.
- Preparing of factory budgets.
- Supervising members of staff at the factory.
- Providing weekly reports to the management.
- Ensuring the safe use of equipment and scheduling regular maintenance.
- Checking production output according to specifications.
- Submitting reports on performance and progress.
- Training new employees on how to safely use machinery and follow procedures.
- Enforcing strict safety guidelines and company standards.
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Director.
Other
- Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Textile and Clothing Technology plus at least two (2) years relevant experience as a supervisor in a clothing factory.
- Applicants must have strong knowledge of textile and clothing development.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=105. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023