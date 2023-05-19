Factory Supervisor: Vice Chancellors Office (Business Development)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Managing and controlling quality of the textile and clothing factory.

Preparing of factory budgets.

Supervising members of staff at the factory.

Providing weekly reports to the management.

Ensuring the safe use of equipment and scheduling regular maintenance.

Checking production output according to specifications.

Submitting reports on performance and progress.

Training new employees on how to safely use machinery and follow procedures.

Enforcing strict safety guidelines and company standards.

Any other related duties as assigned by the Director.

Other

Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Textile and Clothing Technology plus at least two (2) years relevant experience as a supervisor in a clothing factory.

Applicants must have strong knowledge of textile and clothing development.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=105. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023