Factory Supervisors (Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Supervise daily production operations to ensure efficient and timely production of goods.
Duties and Responsibilities
Production:
- Ability to drive production.
- Efficient use of raw materials.
Quality Control:
- Maintaining quality standards by continuously monitoring production processes, identifying areas of improvement, and implementing process optimization strategies.
- Carrying out production drop test.
- Maintenance of accurate measurements.
- Enforce safety measures.
Human Resources:
- Ensure correct job allocation.
- Uphold safety and health management.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Levels.
- At least +2 years’ experience in a similar role is an added advantage.
- Excellent communication and leadership skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates only are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 05 August 2024
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
