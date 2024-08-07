Pindula|Search Pindula
Factory Supervisors (Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Aug. 05, 2024
Job Description

Supervise daily production operations to ensure efficient and timely production of goods.

Duties and Responsibilities

Production:

  • Ability to drive production.
  • Efficient use of raw materials.

Quality Control:

  • Maintaining quality standards by continuously monitoring production processes, identifying areas of improvement, and implementing process optimization strategies.
  • Carrying out production drop test.
  • Maintenance of accurate measurements.
  • Enforce safety measures.

Human Resources:

  • Ensure correct job allocation.
  • Uphold safety and health management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 Ordinary Levels.
  • At least +2 years’ experience in a similar role is an added advantage.
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates only are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 05 August 2024

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

