Faculty Administrator

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing administrative support to the staff and students in the faculty.

Managing in-person and telephone enquiries from stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, local schools e.t.c.

Ensuring the smooth and adequate flow of information within the Faculty to facilitate business operations.

Managing the Recruitment and Selection of the academic, technical and other staff for the Faculty;

Preparing and updating Standard Operating Procedures as well as policies for all Faculty Operations and ensure adherence to policies and regulations.

Planning and coordinating administrative procedures and systems and devise ways to streamline processes.

Assessing staff performance and providing coaching and guidance to ensure

maximum efficiency.

Maintaining the teaching timetable and ensuring smooth conduct of lectures.

Servicing various Faculty Committee meetings by preparing agendas, minute taking, distribution of minutes and follow-up on relevant action points.

Coordinating and processing of Examinations at Faculty level.

Supervising Administrative and Support staff members in the Faculty.

Undertaking such other duties in keeping with the post as may be determined by the Dean of the Faculty from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Master’s degree and a foundation first degree in Administration, Marketing, Business/Finance or equivalent.

Minimum of five (5) years post qualification experience of which two (2) years should be of relevant administrative experience.

Experience in a University set up would be an added advantage.

Skills and Attributes:

Possess excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.

Good time management and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

Ability to use word processor, database and spreadsheet packages.

Ability to pay close attention to detail and use of initiative.

Be able to work in a team environment and to work collaboratively with various stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.