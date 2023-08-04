Faculty Administrator x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts that have arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall running of the Faculty/ Institute.

Day-to-day running of the Faculty/ Institute and staff establishment.

Ensuring the smooth and adequate flow of information within the Faculty to facilitate business operations.

Overseeing the distribution and storage of correspondence (letters, emails and packages).

Attending to student queries.

Preparing periodic reports and presentations on Faculty/ Institute business.

Preparing and updating Standard Operating Procedures as well as policies for all

Faculty/ Institute Operations and ensure adherence to policies and regulations.

Planning and coordinating administrative procedures and systems and devise ways to streamline processes.

Assessment of staff performance and provide coaching and guidance to ensure maximum efficiency.

Handling students Admissions and Registration (main campus and students in theAssociate Colleges).

Maintaining the teaching timetable and ensuring smooth conduct of lectures.

Oversee facilities services, maintenance activities and readiness of facilities.

Servicing various Faculty Committees.

Coordination and processing of Examinations at Faculty level.

Recruitment and training of personnel and the allocating of office space.

Supervising Non-Academic staff members.

Any other duties as assigned by the Dean/ Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Administration, Marketing, Business/ Finance or equivalent.

A Master’s degree would be an added advantage. Relevant working experience in an administrative role in a university is desirable.

Applicants should be able to think creatively and possess excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills, good time management and organizational skills, be results- driven, resilient, self-motivated, highly disciplined resourceful with good problem- solving and critical-thinking skills, and thrives in a fast-paced, results-oriented and ambiguous work environment.

Be a strong team player and able to work collaboratively with various stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources