Faculty Of Science Nurse Assistant Short Course

Job Description

The leader in empowering the Zimbabwean populace through Open and Distance Learning invites interested applicants to undergo a 4 months Nurse Assistant Course. A certificate of competence will be issued at the end of the training.

Aim of the Course

The course aims to equip the participants with knowledge and competences that will enable them to work in healthcare facilities both locally and internationally, contributing to quality care of patients, clients and their families.

Investment Fee: A total of USD200/ZWL, covering tuition, soft copies of study material and Course certificate.

Course Duration: 16 weeks (4 weeks of theory and 12 weeks of clinical attachments)

Mode of Training: Face to face tutorials, online and demonstrations.

Monday -Friday 08:00am - 4:00pm (Evaluation End of training examination)

Clinical Attachment: Selected Public and Private Health Institutions, Municipal Clinics and Nursing Homes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 3 0' levels.

Other

How to Apply

For more details contact: Lydia Goza on 0776 200 996

Email: gozal@zou.acaw or your nearest ZOU Regional Campus.

Deadline: 28 April 2023