Families Matter Program (FMP) Facilitators x16 (Nkayi)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the FMP Facilitator positions in Matabeleland North province: Nkayi x4, Bubi x4, Lupane x4 and Tsholotsho x4 for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The FMP Facilitator will deliver an HIV evidence-based caregiver-focused parenting intervention to caregivers of adolescent girls (AG) aged 10-14 years. The intervention is designed to promote positive parenting and effective parent-child communication among AGYWs and their parents as an HIV risk reduction intervention. The intervention forms part of the secondary package of services rendered to at-risk girls within the DREAMS initiative. The position reports to the respective Education, Parenting, and In School Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Rolling out the YWSS programming in the DREAMS district offering support supervision to YWSS

Mobilizing targeted caregivers for session attendance using the DREAMS database at district level for AG already participating in DREAMS.

Delivering sessions with fidelity using FMP standard guidelines, completing relevant tools for submission and reporting.

Ensuring that all AGs benefitting from FMP are enrolled, participating in the primary package, and benefiting from education subsidies and Internal Savings and Lending.

Working in close liaison with the District SIE to ensure that the selection of caregivers is guided by the DHIS2 entries.

Collaborating with local CCWs for the case management of at-risk AGYWs.

Referring AGs for clinical services including HTS and GBV response.

Integrating PrEP key messages during FMP session delivery and linking all caregivers undergoing FMP sessions to economic strengthening.

Documenting all FMP sessions including lessons learned, best practices, and case studies of the most significant change for replication and upscaling.

Planning and undertaking make-up sessions for parents who miss any sessions, graduating and certifying caregivers completing the mandatory sessions.

Completing timesheets, travel requests, and claims timely as per Zim-TTECH policies and guidelines.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of Social Sciences/ Social Work or Development Studies diploma.

Certification as a trained FMP Facilitator (fully or partially) is a must.

Experience working with AGYWs, OVC, and their families in a related capacity.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in NGO community work and community engagement.

Must be able to ride a motorbike.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to adapt and work harmoniously with people from diverse cultural settings and backgrounds.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including Word processing, Spreadsheets, and Databases.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: fmpf@zimttech.org