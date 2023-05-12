Family Planning Outreach Nurse Aide

Job Description

Program Summary:

The 5-year USAID funded Mhuri / Imuli program’s goal in Zimbabwe is to improve maternal, youth and child health and survival in beneficiary communities and populations. The geographic focus is the seven districts of Manicaland Province, focusing on activities to increase the demand and supply of integrated, quality MNCH-FP services as well delivery of family planning services through outreach in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in Manicaland for MNCH and direct service delivery for Family Planning through outreach services.

The incumbent will be responsible for supporting the provision of family planning outreach services. Under the supervision of the Family Planning Outreach Team Leader she/he is responsible for setup of the outreach site and working spaces and maintaining the work environment free from any harm which may endanger the lives of the clients and or other staff members. Supervisor: Family Planning Outreach Team Leader

Location: Various Locations

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for cleaning the procedure rooms and assists the Family Planning Outreach Nurse during procedures.

Sets up the equipment and stations at the outreach point and dissembling the same after the outreach session.

Maintains order at the outreach point.

Cleans the instruments after use and ensures that the team has sterile packs always to ensure infection control practices.

Measurement and recording of vital signs, such as temperature, blood pressure, pulse, or respiration rate, as directed by medical or nursing staff and reports all abnormal observations.

Documents actions by completing forms and records.

Ensures proper management of clean and soiled linens.

Ensures safe disposal of all medical waste to meet environmental management standards .

Listening to the clients concerns and reporting any issues to the Family Planning Outreach Nurse/Family Planning Outreach Team Leader.

Responsible for restocking of medical and care supplies in preparation of outreach visits.

Performs routine tasks under the supervision of the Family Planning Outreach Nurse.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be in procession of a Red cross certificate.

At least 1 year working experience.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Ability to work with people of different social backgrounds.

Experience in infection prevention standard practices and policies.

Strong inter-personal skills, enhancing team work and organisational culture.

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.

Ability to prioritize and multi-task as the tasks demand.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Lik: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Family-Planning-Outreach-Nurse-Aide_Requisition-2023200733

Deadline: 18 May 2023