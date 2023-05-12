Family Planning Outreach Nurse

Job Description

Program Summary

The 5-year USAID funded Mhuri / Imuli program’s goal in Zimbabwe is to improve maternal, youth and child health and survival in beneficiary communities and populations. The geographic focus is the seven districts of Manicaland Province, focusing on activities to increase the demand and supply of integrated, quality MNCH-FP services as well delivery of family planning services through outreach in 8 provinces of Zimbabwe. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in Manicaland for MNCH and direct service delivery for Family Planning through outreach services.

The incumbent, who should be an effective team player, will report directly to the Outreach Team Leader to ensure improved access to an improved method mix that includes LARCs (Long Acting Reversible Contraceptives) to underserved and hard to reach populations. S/he will be responsible for providing comprehensive quality Family Planning services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide efficient, effective, and responsive family planning services in line with the set policies, protocols.

Ensure complete and effective records according to National and program requirements and this include stock management.

Provide care to the client that contributes to their optimum sexual and reproductive health outcomes.

Maintain records and statistics as required, ensuring accurate statistics are supplied within required time frames.

Participate in supervision of nurse aides/ drivers and act as a role model for team members within family planning teams.

Stand in in the overall management of the team in the absence of the team lead.

Assist in the induction, integration, and assessment of new clinical and non-clinical staff.

Assist in skills building of external health professionals. Assist in identifying learning needs of the team and acting as a resource.

Ensure continuous quality improvement into all activities.

Contribute to meeting the objectives of the Mhuri/Imuli FP quality plan.

Comply with all health and safety procedures to ensure their own safety and the safety of others in the workplace and actively participate in maintaining a safe working environment on outreach.

Give health education on Family planning services and methods. Provide in-depth counselling and support clients in selecting their method of choice.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing with at least 3 years post qualification experience.

Diploma in Midwifery is an added advantage.

Certificates in Family Planning Training (Clinical, Jadelle insertion and removal, implanon insertion and removal, IUCD insertion and removal), required.

Experience in working in NGOs is an added advantage.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Effective written and oral communication skills.

Initiative and the ability to anticipate situations, create opportunities or avoid problems.

Demonstrated skills in the effective management of resources.

Demonstrated teamwork and networking abilities.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Family-Planning-Outreach-Nurse_Requisition-2023200730

Deadline: 18 May 2023