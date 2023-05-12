Family Planning Outreach Services Regional Coordinator (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Project Summary

The 5-year USAID funded Mhuri / Imuli program’s goal in Zimbabwe is to improve maternal, youth and child health and survival in beneficiary communities and populations. The geographic focus is the seven districts of Manicaland Province, focusing on activities to increase the demand and supply of integrated, quality MNCH-FP services as well delivery of family planning services through outreach in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in Manicaland for MNCH and direct service delivery for Family Planning through outreach services. The Mhuri/Imuli project is embarking on a baseline survey and seeks the services of suitably qualified and interested candidates as translators for the survey tools.

To provide technical leadership and guidance to the Family Planning Outreach teams in implementing the outreach services. Also responsible for the quality planning, implementation, monitoring, compliance, results reporting and performance improvement of the FP activities. The regional coordinator will be in charge of the following provinces; Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Harare Metropolitan.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical support and guidance to provincial programs teams so as to improve FP outreach service delivery.

Coordinate and facilitate day to day implementation of the family planning program activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

Promote and ensure value for money in the implementation of FP outreach activities by ensuring effective and efficient quality services that meet client expectations.

Ensure that FP activities are effectively integrated with other health activities where appropriate.

Facilitate acquisition of adequate supplies/commodities for an uninterrupted provision of family planning services.

Communicate project performance indicators for Family planning outreach activities and support teams in tracking progress towards the desired outcomes.

Develop in collaboration with M & E research tools to monitor project progress, alignment to national and global guidelines and protocols.

Develop evaluation methods that assess program strengths and identify areas for improvement.

Communicate and ensure compliance and adherence to organization and USAID policies regulations.

Producing accurate and timely reports of program status throughout its life cycle as required by the organization and donor.

Meeting with stakeholders to make communication easy and transparent regarding project issues and decisions on services.

Support and mentor the outreach teams to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPS) on project management, planning and reporting, deliverables tracking and budget design and management.

Incorporates the principles of continues quality improvement into all activities.

Contribute to meeting the objectives of the Family Planning quality improvement plan.

Ensuring goals are met including customer satisfaction, safety, and quality care.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in general nursing (RGN), with post basic training in midwifery, community nursing or similar discipline with a minimum of five years of experience in managing health programs at various levels of health care is required or

A Bachelor’s degree in nursing sciences with midwifery qualifications with at least three years’ experience

A Bachelor’s degree in medicine /MPH/MS Reproductive Health is a distinctive is added advantage.

Exposure to health / Social Science development work in Zimbabwe communities is preferred.

Must be familiar with MOHCC policies, regulations, program priorities and key planning documents related to MNCH/FP areas of intervention.

Required skills, knowledge and abilities:

Must demonstrate good managerial, administrative, and decision-making abilities.

Able to work long hours and travel outside duty station

Good planning, organizing, and management skills to ensure projects are completed timeously, efficiently and aligned to quality specifications.

Ability to promote teamwork, collaborating to achieve organizational goals and objectives.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Family-Planning-Outreach-Services-Regional-Coordinator_Requisition-2023200755

Deadline: 18 May 2023