Family Planning Outreach Team Lead (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for the coordination and provision of quality family planning outreach services across all provinces targeting the hard to reach and underserved populations. Located at a provincial level the incumbent will support all districts in the province to scale up access to family planning that include Long Acting Reversible Methods (LARC).

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the provision of efficient, effective, and responsive family planning services in line with the set policies, protocols, standing orders and practices, while ensuring a quality service delivery, that is consistent with the aims and values of Family Planning,

Ensures that clinical standards are always adhered to as well as provision of quality service.

Ensures the outreach team has adequate stocks, equipment and staff for quality service delivery.

Represents the organization at provincial and district stakeholder meetings.

Prepares and timeous submission of required period reports.

Ensures collection and compilation of high-quality data to monitor progress.

Prepares monthly schedules for the team and establishing partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure uptake of services.

Analyses outreach sites and identification of opportunities and areas that need to be piloted, eliminated or expanded

Ensures the maintenance of records and statistics as required, ensuring accurate statistics are supplied within required time frames.

Supervises his/her team and act as a role model for team members within Family Planning.

Provision of induction, integration, and assessment of new clinical and non-clinical staff.

Identifying learning needs of the team and provides /facilitates relevant training.

Assist in training of external health professionals.

Ensures principles of continuous quality improvement into all activities.

Ensure all health and safety procedures are adhered to, to ensure their own safety the safety of others team and all clients. and actively participates in maintaining a safe working environment.

Ensures disposal of waste in line with set policies and procedures.

Supervise Officers working on program development.

Support the development of annual program implementation plans in line with the strategic plan.

Works effectively to ensure regular and accurate reporting on organizational performance and needs.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Nursing with a post graduate qualification in midwifery.

Diploma in community nursing with at least 5 years post qualification experience, 2 of which must be in a supervisory position.

Certificate in Family Planning Training (Basic and LARC).

Computer Literacy.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Ability to work with people of different social background.

Ability to build, maintain, supervise and motivates an effective team.

Excellent organizational, planning and logistical skills with a proactive attitude and attention to detail.

Strong inter-personal skills, enhancing teamwork and organizational culture.

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.

Ability to prioritize and multi-task as the tasks demand.

Will collect and collate information from multiple sources, analyzing the quantitative and qualitative data to make appropriate decisions.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Family-Planning-Outreach-Team-Lead_Requisition-2023200732

Deadline: 18 May 2023