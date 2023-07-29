Farm Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Looking for vibrant candidate to fill in the position of a Farm Clerk in Ruwa. The candidate must be willing to stay at the farm full time. The Farm Clerk will work directly under the supervision of Farm Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Day to day management of farm stores.

Farm Data recording in both electronic and manual format in accordance with weekly and monthly reports.

Staff register and time book.

Compiling orders in liaison with the Administrator.

Receipt and reconcile all farm produce and payments made at the farm.

Manage and advise the Administrator on farm stock levels.

Proper record keeping and filing.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five O Level passes.

A relevant certificate/ qualification in agriculture an added advantage.

Minimum 2 years in a similar role.

Strong organizational and time management skills with an ability to prioritize tasks.

Must be hardworking, trustworthy and willing to learn.

Computer knowledge and use of basic office packages a prerequisite.

Strong written and verbal skills.

Experience in an agricultural setting desirable.

Willing to stay at the farm full time.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to end their application letters on: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw

Deadline: 02 August 2023