Farm Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Looking for vibrant candidate to fill in the position of a Farm Clerk in Ruwa. The candidate must be willing to stay at the farm full time. The Farm Clerk will work directly under the supervision of Farm Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day management of farm stores.
- Farm Data recording in both electronic and manual format in accordance with weekly and monthly reports.
- Staff register and time book.
- Compiling orders in liaison with the Administrator.
- Receipt and reconcile all farm produce and payments made at the farm.
- Manage and advise the Administrator on farm stock levels.
- Proper record keeping and filing.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least five O Level passes.
- A relevant certificate/ qualification in agriculture an added advantage.
- Minimum 2 years in a similar role.
- Strong organizational and time management skills with an ability to prioritize tasks.
- Must be hardworking, trustworthy and willing to learn.
- Computer knowledge and use of basic office packages a prerequisite.
- Strong written and verbal skills.
- Experience in an agricultural setting desirable.
- Willing to stay at the farm full time.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to end their application letters on: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw
Deadline: 02 August 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.